Hallmark Snags Hanna

The Hallmark Channel has bought the cable rights to Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures.



The Litton Entertainment-distributed show will bow on the channel Saturday, Oct. 3, where it will air from 6-9 a.m., as well as Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.



Hallmark also acquired the digital rights and will be able to distribute the series under the Hallmark brand to sites like iTunes.