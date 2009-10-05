Hallmark Secures Cable Rights to Disson Skating Specials

Hallmark Channel has bought exclusive cable rights to eight ice skating specials from Disson Skating.

The specials combine skating stars with top musical groups.

The specials are Jordin Sparks; "Improv Ice"; "Halloween on Ice," with Mannheim Steamroller; "Kristi Yamaguchi & Friends," with Backstreet Boys; "Skating & Gymnastics Spectacular," with Ashley Tisdale; "Smokey Robinson Tribute on Ice," with Smokey Robinson; "Holiday Celebration on Ice," with REO Speedwagon and Rick Springfield; and, "Brian Boitano Skating Spectactular," with Chicago.

They will all start premiering in fourth quarter 2009.