Hallmark Scores With Love
Apparently, all Hallmark needs is love. Love's Long Journey, the third in a series of made-for's airing under the "love" brand, averaged a 3 household rating Dec. 3.
That makes it the highest-rated broadcast in the network's history (four years). The first outing for the series, Love Comes Softly, averaged a 2.7 in April 2003 to set the then-record for viewing.
Last November's Love's Enduring Promise was down a bit to a 2.5.
