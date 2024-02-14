Hallmark Plans Upfront ‘Experiences’ For Advertisers, Media Buyers

Hallmark Media said it plans to reprise last year’s upfront strategy of creating a variety of “experiences” for media buyers and advertisers.

The experiences will take place from April 2 to April 11 and take place at locations including a private tour and cocktail party at one of New York’s most iconic venues, entertaining classes and a dinner at a Michelin-rated restaurant.

During the experiences, Hallmark will provide buyers and clients with a look at Hallmark content and viewership insights.

“The positive response we received from our Upfront Experiences last year affirmed the effectiveness of this approach. It allows us to personally engage our advertisers and agency partners with activities that resonate with the core values and essence of the Hallmark brand” said Ed Georger, executive VP, ad sales & digital media. “As part of these experiences, we look forward to sharing the new tools and initiatives Hallmark Media has to offer that will empower brands to authentically connect with our expanding viewership.”

Hallmark Channel was the most watched entertainment cable network among women age 25 to 54 during 2023.