Hallmark picks up Touched

Hallmark Channel acquired rights to CBS drama Touched by an Angel.

Hallmark will air about 200 library episodes, as well as new Touched

episodes after they play on CBS.

Hallmark is subleasing the series from Pax TV, which airs its last episode Sept. 5.

The series debuts on Hallmark Sept. 16, the same night it debuts new

syndicated reality show Life Moments.

Hallmark also recently acquired the M*A*S*H library.

Paxson said it needs the schedule room to ramp up original production on the

network.

Already joining the network in the fall are Body and Soul, starring

Peter Strauss; Just Cause (Richard Thomas and Elizabeth Lackey); Sue

Thomas: F.B.Eye (Deanne Bray); Young Blades and a number of

original made-fors, including six Mary Higgins Clark movies.