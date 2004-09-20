Hallmark Picks Up Sales Subs

Charter Communications Inc. systems in Birmingham and Montgomery, Ala., have agreed to add Hallmark Channel to its local-ad-sales-insertion roster. That brings Hallmark's local-ad-sales reach to 34.4 million total subscribers.

Hallmark has helped sweeten the pot for local ad sales partners with its "Great Stories Sweepstakes," which includes point-of-purchase displays and a chance to win a Hallmark DVD library.

The Channel boasts 63.5 million subs on some 4,500 cable systems.