Hallmark Names Top Marketer

Susanne Smith McAvoy, vp of ad sales marketing, for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, has been named senior vp of marketing for the channels, reporting to channel President Bill Abbott.

Based in New York, she will oversee all marketing and branding for the networks, as well as coordinate with other Hallmark brands, including its almost 4,000 retail stores.

McAvoy's resume includes stint with Bravo, and Comcast Spotlight, Oxygen and Turner International.