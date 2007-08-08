Hallmark Movie Channel HD to Launch in Q1 2008

Hallmark Channel is looking to put its stamp on the HD world, as well.

The family-oriented cable network said it will launch its first high-definition channel, Hallmark Movie Channel HD, in the first quarter of 2008.

The channel will be an HD simulcast of the company's existing Hallmark Movie Channel, which airs a mix of original films, miniseries and library product.

The channel will feature a Hallmark Hall of Fame-branded Friday-night movie, Saturday premieres and a quarterly "event," the first being David Carradine (Kung Fu) starring in Son of the Dragon.

As with Hallmark Channel, president Henry Schleiff is pitching the new HD channel as family-friendly content "amidst the threat of government regulation."