A Hallmark moment for Corcoran
Therese Corcoran, assistant director, advertising and promotion for American
Movie Classics, has joined Hallmark Channel as director, advertising sales and
alliance marketing.
Corcoran formerly was station-relations manager for Worldvision, where she
managed local marketing and advertising for Judge Judy, among
others.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.