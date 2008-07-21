Hallmark Launches Online TV Series for Promotion

Hallmark Channel will stream an online TV series from a permanent home on a microsite launching Aug. 15 to promote its original productions.

Hallmark Channel on Location, a series of half-hour shows, will present TV-program footage, red-carpet premieres and interviews with stars and creative figures.

Hollywood newswoman Stacey Gualandi will produce and host Hallmark Channel on Location. The show will carry no ads but offer entertainment values while providing a layer of support to help drive tune-in.

Getting the star treatment for the first half-hour episode is TV movie For the Love of Grace starring Mark Consuelos, Chandra West and Corbin Bernsen, which premieres Aug. 30 on Hallmark Channel.

“Hallmark Channel on Location results from our increasing investment in quality original online content where viewers will have yet another opportunity to satisfy their appetite for all things Hallmark Channel and all things Hollywood,” Hallmark senior vice president for creative services Marvin Dorson said in a statement.