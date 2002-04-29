Hallmark joins with Hallmark Card stores
Hallmark Channel is teaming up with corporate cousin Hallmark Cards to
promote the cable network's upcoming original special, Stranded.
Hallmark Gold Crown stores will feature promotions and giveaways tied to
Stranded, which airs June 15 and 16.
On Hallmark Channel, on-air spots will turn viewers onto Hallmark Card
stores.
The network has been waiting for the right project to partner with Hallmark
Gold Crown, which counts 4,500 retail stores.
Stranded retells the story of Johann David Wyss' Swiss Family
Robinson.
