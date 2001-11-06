Hallmark hits 40 million subs

Crown Media holdings, whose holdings include The Hallmark Channel (formerly Odyssey), ended third-quarter 2001 with 40 million U.S. subs for Hallmark.

That's a 53% increase over third-quarter 2000 and a 27% jump just since second-quarter 2001. The company got a big boost from a carriage deal with DirecTV last August.

The channel also boasts 43 million international subscribers, a 43% boost from third-quarter 2000 and a 3% uptick from the second-quarter.

Crown Media reported gross revenues of $27.4 million for third-quarter 2001, a 43% increase from the $19.2 million in revenues for third-quarter 2000. - John Eggerton