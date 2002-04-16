Hallmark hires

The Hallmark Channel has opened a Detroit sales office. It will be headed by

Michelle Castle, director, Detroit ad sales, who comes to Hallmark from The

Weather Channel, where she was senior account manager.

Elsewhere at the channel, Cindy Kelly, from AOL Time Warner Inc.'s Cartoon

Network, joins Hallmark Channel, New York, as VP, New York sales and new media;

Cathy Hicklin, from Mediacom Communications Corp., joins Hallmark Channel as account executive, New

York ad sales; and Jennifer Conrick, from Great American Country, joins the

channel as account executive, Midwest ad sales.