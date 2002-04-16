Hallmark hires
The Hallmark Channel has opened a Detroit sales office. It will be headed by
Michelle Castle, director, Detroit ad sales, who comes to Hallmark from The
Weather Channel, where she was senior account manager.
Elsewhere at the channel, Cindy Kelly, from AOL Time Warner Inc.'s Cartoon
Network, joins Hallmark Channel, New York, as VP, New York sales and new media;
Cathy Hicklin, from Mediacom Communications Corp., joins Hallmark Channel as account executive, New
York ad sales; and Jennifer Conrick, from Great American Country, joins the
channel as account executive, Midwest ad sales.
