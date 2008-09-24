Hallmark Heads for Hills
Hallmark Channel tapped a distribution veteran to help boost its carriage.
Alex Hills, who has been director, affiliate sales, for ION Media Networks, joined Hallmark and Hallmark Movie Channel as director, network distribution and service, based in New York.
He reports to Laura Lee, vice president of network distribution and service.
Hills' resume also includes director of affiliate sales and marketing at Court TV (now truTV).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.