Hallmark gains Florida subs
Hallmark Channel is adding about 700,000 new Adelphia Communications Corp. homes in
Florida to its subscriber count.
Hallmark is rolling out on analog service to Adelphia subscribers in Orlando, Palm
Beach, Dade County, Martin and St. Lucie.
That pushes Hallmark's distribution to 48 million homes.
