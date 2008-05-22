Hallmark Deal with Starcom Advances Upfront

Hallmark Channel snagged the second cable-network buy in the upfront market via a $10 million-$15 million deal from media buyer Starcom USA.

The buy covers Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movie Channel and Hallmark Channel HD. Although no clients were identified, Starcom buys media for Allstate Insurance, HanesBrands, Kellogg’s, Miller Beer and Nintendo.

"The continuation of our longstanding relationship with Hallmark supports many important goals for Starcom, including the further pursuit of HD solutions and of options that account for increased engagement,” Starcom USA senior vice president and cable activation director Natalie Conway said in a statement. “We are confident that this will advance our agenda of customized solutions for our clients."

One week ago, Nickelodeon reached what was thought to be the first cable upfront pact with GroupM.