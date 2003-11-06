Trending

Hallmark, Comcast Close Carriage Deal

Hallmark Channel has inked a carriage agreement with Comcast Cable, closing out the channel’s last remaining major MSO deal. Hallmark already has some carriage on Comcast systems because of its deal with the former AT&T Broadband.

Comcast will distribute Hallmark in analog and digital. Hallmark currently is in about 56 million homes.