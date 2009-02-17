Hallmark Channel Works Out Package Deal with Sony Pictures Television
Posted at 10:15 AM ET, Feb. 17, 2009
Hallmark channel has bought mini-series Comanche Moon from Sony Pictures Television as part of a film package deal.
Comanche Moon, the prequel to Larry McMurtry's "Lonesome Dove", aired last year on CBS.
The deal also includes two Stone Cold films in the Tom Selleck series and 18 classic musicals that Hallmark says will anchor a new block on the channel that a spokesperson said would debut later this year.
The musicals span at least four decades, including "Bye Bye Birdie", "Oliver", "Funny Lady", "Pay Joey", and "Pennies From Heaven."
