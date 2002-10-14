Hallmark Channel, stores join holiday forces
Hallmark Channel is teaming up with corporate cousin Hallmark Gold Crown
Stores to promote the network's upcoming slate of holiday programming.
The "Hallmark Keepsake Sweepstakes" promotion will feature cash prizes,
in-store promotions for Hallmark Channel programming and a $10 million
advertising campaign.
This will be the biggest marketing effort between the card stores and the
cable network since Hallmark Channel relaunched in August 2001.
From Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, Hallmark Channel will debut six holiday-themed
programs, including four original movies -- Santa Jr., Silent Night,
Snow Queen and A Christmas Visitor.
