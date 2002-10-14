Hallmark Channel, stores join holiday forces

Hallmark Channel is teaming up with corporate cousin Hallmark Gold Crown

Stores to promote the network's upcoming slate of holiday programming.

The "Hallmark Keepsake Sweepstakes" promotion will feature cash prizes,

in-store promotions for Hallmark Channel programming and a $10 million

advertising campaign.

This will be the biggest marketing effort between the card stores and the

cable network since Hallmark Channel relaunched in August 2001.

From Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, Hallmark Channel will debut six holiday-themed

programs, including four original movies -- Santa Jr., Silent Night,

Snow Queen and A Christmas Visitor.