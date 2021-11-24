Hallmark Channel Seeks New Chief ‘Fan’ Officer

Superfans of Hallmark shows like 'When Calls the Heart' can vie to become the network's 'chief fan officer.'

Hallmark Channel is looking for a new CFO (as in chief fan officer).

That would be the new No. 1 Fan Sweepstakes the channel has launched to promote itself and satisfy what it says is the belief of many of its viewers that they are the channel's biggest fan. Certainly there are a lot of them showing up for the channel's holiday movie marathon, which delivers dynamite ratings.

The winning CFO will get a “salary” of $10,000 — though that is arguably a lowball in the network programming game — as well as a screening party for them and 100 of their closest friends for a Hallmark premiere movie, complete with a customized greeting from a Hallmark Channel star. They will even get a star named for them, or at least a co-star, since another of the benefits is that a character in a future movie will be named for them.

The contest kicked off Wednesday (Nov. 24) at 10 a.m. and goes through Dec. 31.

And in something of a throwback to the bygone days Hallmark celebrates in its movies, contestants will have to write an essay or sorts on “why they are Hallmark Channel’s No. 1 Fan.” A photo or video illustrating that is optional, Hallmark said, but likely would be handy for Hallmark to use to promote the winner. ■