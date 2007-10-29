Hallmark Channel Names New Western Ad-Sales VP
By B&C Staff
Derek Hess joined Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel as vice president, Western advertising sales.
Hess had been an Account Manager at MTV Networks’ Nickelodeon Kids & Family Group.
At Hallmark, he will oversee the region’s ad sales team reporting to senior VP of ad sales Ed Georger and senior VP of Midwest ad sales Chris Ward.
