Hallmark Campaign Wins Golden Palm

The Hallmark Channel won a Golden Palm Award in Local Customization from CTAM of Southern California for its “Hollywood Holiday Sweepstakes.”

The national consumer sweepstakes backed the network’s original holiday programming from Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, 2005. Four winners were awarded trips to Los Angeles and a walk-on role in a Hallmark Channel original movie.

Hallmark promoted the sweepstakes with in-store displays and a media buy, in addition to play on it is own air.

CTAM’s Golden Palm Award honors campaigns that display “outside of the box thinking or maverick marketing techniques.”