Hallmark Boosts Local-Ad Subs

Hallmark Channel has extended its local-ad-sales reach by 300,000 subscribers.

Charter cable systems in Parkersburg, W. Va., and Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Comcast systems in Knoxville and Chattanooga, both Tennessee, have added the channel to the rotation of cable services for which they sell local ads.

That brings Hallmark's total to over 18 million subs with access to local advertising (out of a total of 61 million). Hallmark credits the boost to improved ratings.



The channel has also been trying to woo more local advertisers with a sweepstakes that gives them point-of-purchase displays offering a chance to win a Hallmark DVD library.