Hallmark begins work on House
Hallmark has begun preproduction on its TV adaptation of John Grisham's
best-seller, A Painted House, which will air on CBS.
The two-hour movie will be directed by Alfonso Arau from a script by Patrick
Sheane Duncan. It will be filmed in Arkansas.
