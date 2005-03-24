Hallmark Aims High

Hallmark Channel aims to post double-digit CPM (cost per thousand homes) increases and take in $110 million from advertisers in this year’s upfront -- 40% more than last year -- executive vice president of national ad sales Bill Abbott said at a pre-upfront press breakfast Tuesday.

To do that, the network will ink 150 advertiser deals, including 25 new clients. Hallmark will again promote its Sponsorship Solutions unit, which this year offers advertisers sole sponsorship of ten “entitlement” movies with reduced commercials.

The network ordered two new installments of each rotating franchise on its high-performing Friday Night Mystery Movie wheel—Mystery Woman, McBride and Jane Doe— to begin airing this summer. The franchise’s nine originals that have aired since January averaged a 1.3 household rating for the family-friendly network.

Hallmark also upped Jess Aguirre to SVP, research, for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel, and Scott Anderson to SVP, programming and acquisitions, for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel.