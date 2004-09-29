Hallmark Adds Subs
The Hallmark Channel says that that in the past three months the channel has launched on 11 new systems (Comcast, Time Warner and NCTC) serving cities including Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland, Tallahassee and the Washington suburb of Rockville, Md.
Detroit is the most recent addition. Carriage includes a mix of analog and digital.
According to SVP of network distribution and service Janice Arouh, that brings the channel's distribution to more than 64 million.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.