Hallmark Adds 700K Subs

Hallmark Channel has added 700,000 subscribers in the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore area thanks to a bunch of new carriage deals.

Comcast systems in Baltimore; Annapolis, Md.; Harrisburg, Pa.; Alexandria, Va.; and Arlington, Va., have added the channel to their analog tiers.

The additions push Hallmark's sub growth in 2004 to 4.6 million and its total sub count to close to 61 million.

