Halley Named COO For Ad Sales At Viacom

John Halley was named executive VP and chief operating officer of ad sales for Viacom Media Networks, the company said Oct. 24.

Halley, who had been senior VP, ad sales finance and ad sales business intelligence, will report to Jeff Lucas, head of sales, music and entertainment, Jim Perry, head of sales, Nickelodeon Group and Rich Eigendorff, chief operating officer of Viacom Media Networks.

In his new post, Halley will be responsible for the company's pricing and inventory, commercial operations, finance and business intelligence functions for Viacom Media Networks' linear and digital portfolio.

"Operational excellence is critical to our ability to deliver the best possible service and solutions to our marketing partners," Eigendorff said in a statement. "John is a sharp, creative thinker who will ensure that our operating capabilities are airtight and our deals are structured and executed to the maximum benefit of Viacom and its clients."