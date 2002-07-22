Hall of Fame's full slate

With the elections of radio-TV personality Don Imus and Bob Schieffer, anchor of CBS News's Face the Nation,

the slate of honorees for the 12th Annual BROADCASTING CABLE Magazine Hall of Fame is now complete. The induction ceremonies will take place on Nov. 11 in New York's Marriott Marquis at a formal dinner benefiting a number of industry causes.

Previously announced as 2002 honorees: Peter Barton, cable pioneer and co-founder of Liberty Media; Carole Black, chief executive of Lifetime Communications; Kelsey Grammer, star of NBC's Frasier; Eddy Hartenstein, satellite pioneer and chief executive of DirecTV; Robert Miron, another cable pioneer, now chief executive of Advance/Newhouse Communications; Lowell (Bud) Paxson, founder of the Pax TV Network and chief executive of Paxson Communications; and Oprah Winfrey, top-rated syndicated talk-show host.

Don Imus made his reputation in radio as one of the medium's leading personalities, then transferred his venue and his popularity to television with Imus in the Morning

on MSNBC. He brought that format to WNBC(TV) New York in 1971, by way of Los Angeles and Cleveland. The radio version now appears in more than 90 markets. The actual broadcasts originate from the Imus ranch in New Mexico.

Schieffer has covered the Washington beat for CBS News for 35 years, assigned to all major capital beats: the White House, Pentagon, State Department and Capitol Hill. He has been anchor of Face the Nation

since 1991. He has covered every presidential campaign and has been a floor reporter at every Democratic and Republican national convention since 1972. For 20 years, he was the anchor for the Saturday edition of the CBS Evening News.

As he has since 1991, ABC News veteran Sam Donaldson will perform the duties of master of ceremonies.

Reservations for the 2002 event may be arranged through Steve Labunski in New York at 212-889-6716.