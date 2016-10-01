Hall of Fame, Pioneers Will Move Forward in Wake of INTX Demise

In the wake of NCTA – The Internet &Television Association’s announcement that it has canceled its annual trade show, the biggest peripheral events tied to it are soldiering on.

NCTA announced its decision to sunset INTX – The Internet & Television Exposition Wednesday, canceling the previously planned events scheduled for April 22-26 in Washington, D.C. and for 2018 in New Orleans.

NCTA said it hasn’t yet determined what costs it will incur for the shutdowns associated with securing convention center space, hotel rooms and other expenses.

Other organizations have tailored events to coincide with the INTX Show, like the Cable Center’s Hall of Fame and the Cable Pioneers. Cable Center marketing and communications manager Emily Gibson said that while the Center has jointly hosted the Hall of Fame with NCTA, it won’t impact this year’s event.

