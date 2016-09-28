NCTA 'Sunsetting' Annual INTX Convention

In the wake of NCTA: The Internet & Television Association's name change, the trade group has decided to wind down its annual convention.

"A true commitment to change, however, must be more than a new name and fresh colors," blogged NCTA President Michael Powell. "In a space marked by innovation and disruption, an organization must have the courage to make more dramatic transformations if it truly wants to adapt and remain a leading voice. As author Whitney Johnson says “disrupting yourself is critical to avoiding stagnation.”

And dramatic it is.

"In that spirit, NCTA and our Board of Directors have made the decision to sunset our annual industry trade show, INTX.We are now exploring new and better ways to tell our story, to gather our community, to advance our growth and present our vision of the future. We believe large trade show floors, dotted with exhibit booths and stilted schedules have become an anachronism," asid Powell.

The move is effective immediately, so there will be no April 2017 INTX show in Washington, though a source says NCTA is exploring options for doing some D.C. event in 2017. If so, it will not be anything like a tradional trade show, so, not at the convention center, i.e. no downsizing INTX with a new name.

"Contemporary venues emphasize conversation, dialog, and more intimate opportunities to explore and interact with technology. Ending INTX gives us a clean slate and we are excited to explore presenting our industry in new and different ways," Powell blogged.

"NCTA has hosted a trade show for 65 years. It has been a fixture of our organization and our industry, and in its time it served a valuable purpose. Many of us have many fond memories of shows gone by and will continue to swap stories about past experiences. But all good things must come to an end. And endings hold the promise of new beginnings."