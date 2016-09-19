NCTA Casts New 'Net in Rebrand

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association is now NCTA–The Internet & Television Association.

“NCTA” will remain the second-reference shorthand for the association. NCTA’s executive committee approved the name change earlier this summer.

The trade group was granted the fifth, and last, extension of its trademark requestfor “NCTA The Internet & Television Association” on July 30, which gave it six months to use it or lose it.

The association first applied for the new name back in December 2012 and rechristened its annual Cable Show “INTX: The Internet and Television Expo” in September 2014.

NCTA president Michael Powell has long suggested that “cable” underrepresented the breadth of the business