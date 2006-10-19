Hall of Fame Microsite Main

Untitled DocumentBiosPhotos&& B&C Homepage It is a pleasure and a privilege to welcome this year’s inductee’s into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame. The honorees have distinguished themselves with their leadership and vision, and we’re proud to have the opportunity to thank them for their contribution to the continued vitality of our industry.

The nine men and women we’re saluting—along with a groundbreaking syndicated program—represent the many facets of the business. But they all share a dedication to excellence and a drive to entertain, enlighten and inform.

As B&C celebrates its 75th anniversary, we recognize that such qualities never go out of style. © 2006 Reed Business Information, a division of Reed Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

