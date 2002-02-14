Half gets wholehearted support
NBC Enterprises' first-year syndicated talk show, The Other Half, isn't
going away just yet.
Insiders said the distributor has given the low-rated talker a reprieve and is
going to stick by it through the end of the season.
The Other Half is hosted by Dick Clark, Mario Lopez and Danny Bonaduce,
and it has averaged a 1.1 household rating nationally so far this season, according
to Nielsen Media Research.
The show has shown some positive signs in recent weeks, averaging a 1.3
rating in four of the six weeks.
