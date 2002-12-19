Half the country Starting Over

NBC Enterprises has cleared its new show, Starting Over, in nearly 50

percent of the country and in seven of the top 10 markets for fall 2003, NBC

Enterprises president Ed Wilson said Thursday.

NBC's owned-and-operated stations and some Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.

stations have picked up the show, Wilson said, giving it clearances on WNBC-TV

in New York, KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, WMAQ-TV in Chicago, WCAU-TV in

Philadelphia, KNTV-TV in San Francisco, KXAS-TV in Dallas and WRC-TV in

Washington, D.C.

Starting Over is the first reality-style program being produced for

daytime syndication. It will focus on women who have regrets and want to change

their life or try a different path to achieve their goals.

Mary Ellis Bunim and Jonathan Murray, producers of MTV: Music Television's

long-running reality series, The Real World and Road Rules, are

creating and producing the series.