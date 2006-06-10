'Half' Off

Warner Bros. failed to pull off its

unprecedented payday that it had hoped for with the sale of its off-network

sitcom Two and a Half

Men.

Cable networks declined a deal in which they would pay a premium to

launch the comedy simultaneously with broadcast in fall 2007. (That arrangement

would have been an industry first.) Cable-network execs say Warner Bros. have

now returned with a more traditional offer: $1.5 million-$2 million per episode

for a standard cable launch during the sitcom's fourth year in broadcast

syndication.

Whether Warner Bros' difficulty stops other comedy suppliers from

going for a similar plan could hinge on the intensity of market demand for a

particular show. For the moment, though, strong sitcoms are in short

supply.

Warner Bros. had wagered that basic-cable networks, which, like

USA, have substantially increased their series-

acquisition and original-programming budgets in lieu of major film purchases,

would be more amenable to paying top price for the chance to get

Men at the same time as

stations.

But when they didn't bite, Warner Bros. lost some of the bargaining

leverage it hoped to gain with stations. It is in the midst of intense

negotiations with Tribune and

Fox over Men, and the price that one of them winds up paying in

the nation's largest markets will largely determine what smaller groups will

be willing to spend.

A studio spokesman says there is a “great deal of interest” in

Men and expects a deal with Fox or Tribune

to be announced in the “coming weeks.” On the cable side, such networks as

TBS, Comedy

Central and Nick at Nite are

considered to be players for the reruns.