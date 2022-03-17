Halcyon Studios Reveals Slate of Scripted Projects

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Halcyon Studios said it is looking to produce five projects with international appeal for 2022.

The projects include a new version of Dinotopia and a fresh adaptation of Ernest Hemmingway’s Old Man and the Sea.

“We’ve built an impressive line-up of original and adapted content with both U.S. and international appeal. Our strong 2022 slate will position us for success as we look to produce, distribute and finance high-end projects that tap some of today’s most talented creatives,” said David Ellender, CEO of Halcyon Studios.

Halcyon’s slate includes:

Dinotopia, based on the books by James Gurney that inspired a move and series for ABC in the 1990s. The new version is being developed by Jordan Kerner with Halcyon.

Under The Wave at Waimea is an adaptation of Paul Theroux’s book of the same title. Kevin Nunn will work on the adaptation with Steven Hawk, former editor of Surf Magazine in collaboration with Stone Village Pictures.

Death Line teams Cary Sherman with Jeremy Dyson to create a franchise that honors the original franchise, which made London’s streets and subway scary.

The Untitled James Ellroy Project takes place in Beverly Hills, where a jewel robbery turns into a homicide and then a media circus. Showrunner Ed Decter is working with Stewart Till and Richard Potter on the limited series.

The Old Man and the Sea, with Halcyon working with Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Fabula to develop the Hemmingway classic for a new generation. The studio is also working with the Hemingway Estate on the project.

“To amplify our brand in this marketplace, we’re reaching back into our extraordinary library, and forward to talent who we admire to celebrate character journeys that embrace CSSE’s mission to change the world one character at a time,” said Matt Loze, president of scripted entertainment of Halcyon Studios.

Halcyon produces Amazon Prime’s Hunters and Mysterious Benedict Society with Fox and Disney Plus. ■