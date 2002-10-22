Hairspray star signs with ABC
Marissa Jaret Winokur, star of Broadway smash Hairspray, has
signed a one-year deal with ABC and Touchstone Television, the network said.
The deal will commence once Winokur's run on Hairspray, an adaptation
of John Waters' original movie, has ended.
