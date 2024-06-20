Hair Metal Gets Close-Up in Paramount Plus Docuseries

Docuseries Nöthing But a Good Time: The Uncensored Story of ‘80s Hair Metal will be on Paramount Plus late this year. There will be three parts.

Jeff Tremaine directs.

The series “showcases the notoriously wild ‘80s hard rock phenomenon and features interviews with those who lived the scene,” Paramount Plus said, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt and Dave “Snake'' Sabo.

Hair metal bands include Motley Crue, Ratt, Poison and Warrant.

The series is based on the book Nöthin But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ‘80s Hard Rock Explosion, by Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock. Paramount Plus promises “fresh and shockingly candid behind-the-scenes” peeks at the music of the era.

“This docuseries is a celebration of the most outrageous decade in rock ‘n roll. It’s my love letter to the ‘80s,” said Tremaine.

Tremaine created Jackass with Spike Jonze and Johnny Knoxville.

He and Shanna Newton executive produce for Gorilla Flicks. Eric Wattenberg, Scott Lonker and Will Nothacker exec produce for Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios. Bruce Gillmer and Michael Maniaci exec produce for MTV Entertainment Studios. Erik Olsen is an executive producer too.