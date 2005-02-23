Hail to the Chef

Former White House chef Walter Schieb, who just exited that exalted post after stints under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush, has signed with management company IMG (clients include Tiger Woods, Liv Tyler and Jim Nance) with an eye toward television, among other things.

IMG's TV division annually produces and distributes 6,500 hours of original programming, primarily sports.

From Iron Chef to Emeril, cooking shows have ridden the wave of reality popularity to become a TV staple, though no talks yet with the highest-profile culinary cable channel, The Food Network.