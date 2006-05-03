Hail (and Farewell) To the Chief

ABC has pulled the long-troubled Geena Davis drama, Commander in Chief, off the schedule as of this Thursday, when it will be replaced at 10 p.m. by Primetime.

Commander was a big disappointment for ABC and Touchstone Television this season. Despite a strong cast and significant pre-launch buzz, it was plagued by behind-the-scenes troubles from the start.

The show was most recently on its third showrunner after Rod Lurie was replaced by Stephen Bochco in the fall, who was later replaced by Dee Johnson.

Commander was twice sidelined by ABC and most recently brought back Thursdays at 10, where it struggled against veterans ER and Without a Trace.

Its most recent airing, on April 27, did just a 1.8 rating/5 share in the adult 18-49 demo, down from a 2.1/6 the week before and a 2.4/7 two weeks prior.

ABC now turns to Primetime for sweeps, with Thursday’s episode including a Diane Sawyer interview with Mary Cheney, daughter of Vice President Dick Cheney.

