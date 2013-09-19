Hahn Named WTTG News Director

Dana Hahn has been named VP/news director of WTTG/WDCA, the Fox-owned duopoly in Washington. She departs the same position at WJBK Detroit and replaces Phil Metlin, who is retiring.

"Dana led WJBK to the No. 1 position and under her leadership, maintained its role as the market leader for many years," said Patrick Paolini, WTTG-WDCA VP and general manager. "Her creativity, signature style and news acumen is unmatched and I look forward to seeing her influence on our newscasts."

Hahn became VP of news at WJBK in 2001 after four years as assistant news director. She joined the station in March of 1996 as a broadcast operations coordinator.

"I am extremely proud to have worked alongside a tremendous staff at WJBK and I am confident they will continue to make great strides in the Detroit community," she said. "To be given the opportunity to work alongside a leader like Patrick in one of the best news towns in the country is a dream come true; I can't wait to get started."