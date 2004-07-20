Hackner Rejoins Telepictures

Lisa Hackner has rejoined Telepictures Productions, a division of Warner Bros. Domestic Television, as senior vice president of development.

Hackner returns after a stint at Universal Domestic Television, where she has been executive vice president for the past two years. She exited after NBC completed its acquisition of Universal.

Coming with Hackner is Sheila Rosenbaum, who will be vice president of programming. Rosenbaum had been vice president of development at Universal. Prior to joining Universal, Hackner had spent her entire career at Telepictures, which she joined in 1990 as a receptionist.

While at Universal, Hackner and Rosenbaum developed Home Delivery, launching this fall on Tribune TV stations, as well as an ensemble talk show pilot with Jennifer and Lynda Lopez.