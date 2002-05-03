Haber to cover Spectacular
WCBS-TV New York sports anchor Brett Haber will be at the CBS SportsDesk Saturday and Sunday during CBS Sports Spectacular's
coverage of the MET-RX Superstars competition.
Haber, who joined WCBS-TV in October 2000, has reported for CBS Sports'
coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championships.
