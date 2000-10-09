Haag joining AR & D

Marty Haag, head of news for A.H. Belo, will retire at the end of this month to become a consultant at Dallas-based Audience Research & Development.

"Marty is the architect of Belo's modern-day television news service," said Belo's Broadcast Division President Ward Huey Jr. "and is a true legend in our industry. His contributions to WFAA-TV and Belo's Television Group are incalculable."

Haag joined Belo in 1973 and ran WFAA-TV's news department before moving up to head Belo's news operations.

Haag said he "would like to spend more time with my family, and read more and put my feet up every now and then." But, he added, "I can't even drive by wfaa without getting sentimental."

Haag, an advocate of beat reporting and investigative reporting at local stations, was given the Radio-Television News Directors Public Service award in 1999. AR & D President Jim Willi said his company was "so excited about Marty joining our firm. He has a passion for stopping the erosion of local TV news viewing."