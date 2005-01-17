H. Stern Touted at Globes

After Bono's Golden Globes debacle two years ago--his F-word helped lead to the FCC indeency crackdown--and the hysteria over J.Jackson, you'd think celebs attending this year's awards would be careful not to offend the morality police, but there they were, exposing plenty of cleavage and flaunting their support of H. Stern. Well, not that H. Stern.....

According to the H.Stern jewelry house, a number of stars were wearing its creations to the awards show. Among them: Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria (66 carats worth of emeralds, 2.8 carats worth of diamonds), Blythe Danner (earrings), and Marlee Matlin (earrings, rings, and a bracelet).

