H-P, RealNetworks team on digital entertainment

Hewlett-Packard Company and RealNetworks will co-develop a set of digital entertainment products to enable consumers to download music and streaming video.

HP brings its consumer technology product experience to the relationship, in addition to its extensive customer base. RealNetworks contributes a Linux-based software platform, incorporating its RealPlayer and RealJukebox software foundations for digital entertainment products and services from HP slated to debut later this year.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco