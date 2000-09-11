H-a offers air time

Hearst-Argyle TV stations will offer five minutes of political airtime each night, starting in October and continuing through the Nov. 7 election. "Between 5 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. every night, each of our stations will offer at least five minutes of political coverage," said Anthony Vinciquerra, Hearst-Argyle's executive VP and COO. Hearst-Argyle's 24 TV stations that carry news will offer candidates time to debate issues. If candidates don't take the company up on that offer, the stations will fill the time with live and taped interviews with candidates, as well as issue-based stories.