Gyngell Tapped As CEO of Granada America

The UK's ITV Tuesday named veteran Australian TV executive David Gyngell to replace Granada America CEO Paul Jackson, who has been named director of entertainment and comedy for ITV in London, the company's top programming post.

Gyngell will officially serve as director of Granada USA and CEO of Granada America. Granada USA has become a major supplier of reality fare for U.S. broadcast and cable networks.

While overseeing Granada's Los Angeles and New York operations, Gyngell will also oversee Granada Australia, as Jackson had done before him. Both men share another trait, as they were "born and bred in the media industry," according to ITV.

Gyngell will now be responsible for the acquisition, development and production of scripted and non-scripted series and TV movies, both for the domestic and international markets.

ITV CEO Charles Allen called Gyngell's appointment critical to "ensuring ITV's international growth by creating and delivering high-quality content to American audiences."

Until May 2005, Gyngell served as CEO of Nine Network in Australia, the country's top broadcast network. Earlier, he was executive director of group marketing and communications for Publishing and Broadcasting Limited (PBL), a large Australian media and entertainment group.

Granada America produces Fox's Hell Kitchen and Nanny 911; Hit Me Baby One More Time for NBC; Room Raiders for MTV; Airline, First 48 and Dallas Swat for A&E; and But Can They Sing and Celebrity Fit Club for VH1. It is also about to start production on Gameshow Marathon, a co-production with Fremantle, for CBS.