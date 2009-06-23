'Guys Choice Awards' Is Ratings Winner For Spike

The 2009 Guys Choice Awards, a self-proclaimed two hour “homage to the kingdom of testosterone” featured Halle Berry receiving the Decade of Hotness Award and Eddie Van Halen nabbing the Guitar God Award. Mickey Rourke won the Guy of the Year award and Clint Eastwood was presented with a set of brass balls.



With those ingredients in the mix, the awards show garnered 1.3 million viewers, a 46% increase from the ’08 show, making it the most-watched award show in network history.



The third annual show, held at the Sony Studios in Los Angeles, earned a 1.6 in the M18-34 demo and a 1.2 in M18-49. It ranked second overall in cable in its timeslot.

